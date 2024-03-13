Open Menu

Grand Operation Against Encroachment In Different Areas Of Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Grand operation against encroachment in different areas of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) On the instructions of Peshawar Director East Rehman Khattak and Deputy Director Regulation Ziljuha Ilyas, Chief Demolition Inspector Fazal Mehmood along with the demolition staff conducted a grand operation against encroachment in various areas of Peshawar.

The demolition staff conducted a grand against encroachment including Hashtnagri Rampura Gate, Ghanta Ghar, Church Road, Kohati Gate and Namkamundi. A raid was carried out in which a truck worth of goods lying outside the shops was seized.

On this occasion, the Capital Metropolitan Administration warned the shopkeepers to avoid trespassing and keep their valuables inside the shops and keep footpaths open for public traffic. Otherwise be ready for tough operation.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Traffic Church

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

56 minutes ago
 LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr t ..

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan

2 hours ago
 Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

3 hours ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

6 hours ago
Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

15 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

15 hours ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

15 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

15 hours ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

15 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan