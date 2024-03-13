Grand operation against encroachment in different areas of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) On the instructions of Peshawar Director East Rehman Khattak and Deputy Director Regulation Ziljuha Ilyas, Chief Demolition Inspector Fazal Mehmood along with the demolition staff conducted a grand operation against encroachment in various areas of Peshawar.

The demolition staff conducted a grand against encroachment including Hashtnagri Rampura Gate, Ghanta Ghar, Church Road, Kohati Gate and Namkamundi. A raid was carried out in which a truck worth of goods lying outside the shops was seized.

On this occasion, the Capital Metropolitan Administration warned the shopkeepers to avoid trespassing and keep their valuables inside the shops and keep footpaths open for public traffic. Otherwise be ready for tough operation.