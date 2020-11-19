UrduPoint.com
Grand Operation Against Encroachment Launched

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:41 PM

Grand operation against encroachment launched

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Anti-encroachment squad launched grand operation against encroachment at Old Shujabad road here on Thursday.

The anti-encroachment squad consisted on metropolitan corporation and police jointly carried out the operation led by municipal officer regulation Malik Ishfaq.

The quad also seized two trucks goods into the custody and arrested a person over interfering in official matters while cleared the road by demolishing concrete constructions.

Malik Ishfaq said that Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood has given task to eliminate encroachment mafia and cleaning all important city roads from encroachment at all cost.

More Stories From Pakistan

