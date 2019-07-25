UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Grand Operation Against Encroachment Launches In Gujranwala

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 04:32 PM

Grand operation against encroachment launches in Gujranwala

The Municipal Corporation of Gujranwala Thursday launched grand operation against encroachment including GT Road, wapda town and Haidri town

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The Municipal Corporation of Gujranwala Thursday launched grand operation against encroachment including GT Road, wapda town and Haidri town.

According to the details, Regulation Officer Khurram Warraich and Land Manager Farzand Ali along with staff were supervising the grand operation.

During the operation, 300 encroachment were removed and 100 notices issued to the violators as encroachment were creating the hurdles for pedestrians.

Talking to the media persons, Chief Municipal Officer Chaudhry Amjad Ali Dhallo said that operation would remain continue and not be stop from any external pressure.

\378

Related Topics

WAPDA Road Gujranwala Amjad Ali Media From

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Tongan Ambassador credenti ..

17 minutes ago

Funds be provided immediately in death, marriage ..

22 seconds ago

China launches first private rocket capable of car ..

25 seconds ago

Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) team visits Pir ..

5 minutes ago

Spanish Socialists, Left-Wing Podemos Exchange Bla ..

5 minutes ago

E&T issues Sept 30 deadline for token tax collecti ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.