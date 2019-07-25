Grand operation against encroachment launches in Gujranwala

The Municipal Corporation of Gujranwala Thursday launched grand operation against encroachment including GT Road, wapda town and Haidri town

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The Municipal Corporation of Gujranwala Thursday launched grand operation against encroachment including GT Road, wapda town and Haidri town.

According to the details, Regulation Officer Khurram Warraich and Land Manager Farzand Ali along with staff were supervising the grand operation.

During the operation, 300 encroachment were removed and 100 notices issued to the violators as encroachment were creating the hurdles for pedestrians.

Talking to the media persons, Chief Municipal Officer Chaudhry Amjad Ali Dhallo said that operation would remain continue and not be stop from any external pressure.

