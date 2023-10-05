Grand Operation Against Encroachments
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2023 | 03:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Administrator Municipal Corporation Muhammad Iqbal launched a grand operation
against encroachments on Kashmir Road, Lorry Adda, Kotli Bahram Chowk
and Gohadpur Road on Thursday.
The encroachments were demolished, showrooms and workshops were also sealed for parking
vehicles on the road and goods placed on footpath were confiscated.
The administrator said that Kashmir Road would be cleared of encroachments as
people had to face hardships.
He said that shopkeepers should limit their business inside their shops, otherwise, action
will be taken against them without any discrimination.