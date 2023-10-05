(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Administrator Municipal Corporation Muhammad Iqbal launched a grand operation

against encroachments on Kashmir Road, Lorry Adda, Kotli Bahram Chowk

and Gohadpur Road on Thursday.

The encroachments were demolished, showrooms and workshops were also sealed for parking

vehicles on the road and goods placed on footpath were confiscated.

The administrator said that Kashmir Road would be cleared of encroachments as

people had to face hardships.

He said that shopkeepers should limit their business inside their shops, otherwise, action

will be taken against them without any discrimination.