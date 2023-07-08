Grand operation against MEPCO defaulters ordered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Superintending Engineer Operation of MEPCO Multan Circle Farhan Shabbir Malik ordered a grand operation against defaulters.

He directed to launch a campaign from the beginning of July and ensure 100 percent recovery from domestic/commercial/agricultural tube well consumers.

He was addressing a meeting held through a video link with XENs/SDOs of Multan Circle here on Saturday.

He appreciated the performance of SDOs in Multan for keeping transformers trolleys ready and restoring power in time and directed all SDOs and line staff to remain alert and immediate restoration measures be taken in case of power failure due to rains.

The Superintending Engineer expressed his displeasure over not changing the transformers running on 100 and 200 KVA two-phase transformers yet and issued orders to change the transformers in two days.

All damaged and burnt transformers should be sent to the transformers workshop for repair and transformers kept in sub-divisions with proper tagging and maintain detailed records, he added.

He directed all SDOs to check their respective complaint centres and take timely action on all complaints.