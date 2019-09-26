UrduPoint.com
`Grand Operation` Against Water Theft In Metropolis Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 09:16 PM

The Sindh Government has decided to launch a grand operation against water theft in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Sindh Government has decided to launch a grand operation against water theft in Karachi.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Thursday.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ahmed Shalwani and Managing Director (MD) Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), Asadullah Khan briefed the meeting about action being taken by the KWSB against illegal water hydrants and water theft from Karachi, said a statement.

The MD water board also informed the meeting that since 2015 KWSB has demolished 194 illegal water hydrants from various parts of Karachi and as many as 300 illegal pipelines have also been removed.

He further informed the meeting that FIRs against 300 people have also been lodged and 25 illegal water hydrants being operated from the West district of the city. The Chief Secretary directed the Commissioner Karachi to demolish all 25 illegal water hydrants by providing all possible administrative support to KWSB, police and Rangers within a week and a compliance report in this regard be also submitted.

The meeting was also informed that various illegal pipelines have been detected in Karachi Drain canal near Gujo. The Chief Secretary Sindh directed MD Water Board to remove all illegal pipelines from KD Drain Canal and if it is necessary to provide drinking water to the villagers KWSB should legalize and install proper system to provide water for drinking purpose only to the surrounding villages. CS also asked the KWSB to start patrolling at bulk transmission system, canals, syphons, conduits, filter plants and the pumping stations of Dhabeji, Gharo, Pipri and Gulshan-e-Maymar.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Local Government Roshan Ali Shaikh, and representatives of Law Enforcement Agencies.

