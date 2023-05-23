UrduPoint.com

Grand Operation Conducted Against Encroachment Mafia

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :On the special directives of DIG Traffic Punjab Mirza Faran Baig, City Traffic Police (CTP) jointly with Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi conducted a grand operation against encroachment aiming to maintain traffic flow here on Tuesday.

CTP and MCR carried out operation against the encroachment in Bara Market, Imperial Market, Liaquat Road, Raja Bazar and other places.

During the operation, the authorities confiscated wheel barrows along with luggage creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

CTP also issued challan tickets to 80 vehicles and motorcycles for obstructing the flow of traffic.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan said that operation against the encroachment mafia will be continued without any discrimination.

To eliminate the encroachments, traffic police officers have been appointed with the relevant department who will continue the operations on a daily basis, he added.

The concerned circle in-charges will keep an eye on the encroachment mafia.

He also assigned special tasks to the in-charge education wing to educate the citizens about parking and to ensure the implementation of other traffic rules.

