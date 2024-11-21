Grand Operation Conducted Against Encroachments
Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The district administration Tank on Thursday conducted a major operation to remove illegal encroachments in main bazaar and Tank-Dera road.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Tank, Allah Noor led the operation that involved the traffic police, city police, and revenue staff.
According to the district administration, during the drive government land worth millions of rupees was retrieved from illegal occupiers.
Heavy fines were imposed on the encroachers on the spot, and multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against them.
The ADC emphasized the significance of the operation, stating that the government is taking strong action against land grabbers to ensure that no one dares to occupy government land in the future.
APP/slm
