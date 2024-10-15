Open Menu

Grand Operation Launched Against Illegal Gold Mining

Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Grand operation launched against illegal gold mining

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) On the directives of Muhammad Musaddiq Abbasi Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Anti-corruption, a grand operation has been carried out against illegal companies operating in the Nowshera and Kohat regions, resulting in the seizure of over 200 machines used for illegal gold extraction.

Several First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against those involved. Abbasi emphasized that this is just the beginning of a broader effort to clamp down on illegal mining activities in the province.

The Mining department through open auction of four gold mining blocks in Nowshera has been successfully concluded, generating more than 4 billion rupees in revenue.

The auction, overseen by provincial authorities, marks a significant milestone in the effort to promote legal mining operations in the region.

Musaddiq Abbasi has confirmed that more blocks will be auctioned in the near future, aiming to attract investment and strengthen the local economy.

Musaddiq Abbasi has issued a stern warning to illegal mining operations, stating that there will be zero tolerance for mafias in the province.

He urged legitimate mining companies to come forward, assuring them that the government will support their efforts to conduct lawful and productive business. Abbasi’s statements reflect the provincial government’s commitment to curbing illegal activities and promoting transparency in the mining sector.

In an effort to encourage investment and confidence in the mining sector, Musaddiq Abbasi has guaranteed full protection for companies awarded mining contracts. He emphasized that no interference or obstruction will be tolerated during their operations.

