Grand Operation Started Against Encroachers In Larkana
Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 07:39 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) On the instructions of Mayor Larkana (LMC) Advocate Anwar Ali Luhar encroachment team along with the demolition staff conducted a grand operation against encroachment in various areas of Larkana city on Thursday.
The demolition staff conducted a grand against encroachment including Jannah Bagh, Pakistani chock,Shaikh Zaid Mor, Chandka Bridge, Merokhan Chock and Sabzi Mandi.
A raid was carried out in which a truck worth of goods lying outside the shops was seized.
On this occasion, the Mayor Larkana warned the shopkeepers to avoid trespassing and keep their valuables inside the shops and keep footpaths open for public traffic. Otherwise be ready for tough operation.
