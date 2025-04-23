Grand Operation To Retrieve State Land Under Way: DC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The district administration has launched public awareness campaign regarding elimination of illegal encroachments.
Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir, in this regard, paid visits to Government Girls High school and Government Boys High School Lodhran and informed students about details of the campaign, launched by the district administration against illegal encroachments. She asked students to inform citizens in their homes, neighborhoods and surrounding areas about the operation against illegal encroachments so that they could remove the encroachments themselves.
She said if there was illegal encroachment by shopkeepers or any individual in the streets and neighborhoods or if a road, alley, path or passage has been occupied, then inform the district administration so that timely and effective action could be taken against the illegal occupiers.
The DC told students that citizens would have to come forward to protect their rights and encroachers would have to be brought to justice so that they did not dare to occupy passages, roads, streets and towns, which would cause difficulties for the common citizens in transportation.
Dr Lubna said that a grand operation was being carried out across the district to free government lands from illegal occupiers and eliminate illegal encroachments. She said that encroachment on government land would not be tolerated at all and all resources would be utilised to protect government land. She said that the government land would be retrieved from illegal occupiers and operation against illegal encroachments would continue without any discrimination.
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC strongly condemn cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam2 minutes ago
-
Grand operation to retrieve state land under way: DC2 minutes ago
-
FIA Lahore cracks down on illegal hawala network2 minutes ago
-
Healthcare facilities inspected at BHU, Gara Baloch2 minutes ago
-
Govt launches PSER Survey for Widow and Ration Cards database12 minutes ago
-
Three women killed in separate incidents in Mardan12 minutes ago
-
Strict security measures enforced for PMA president’s parade, section 144 imposed12 minutes ago
-
198 drivers fined for letting students ride on vehicle rooftops12 minutes ago
-
FTO felicitated over momentous achievement of receiving honorary CPSP fellowship12 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah, Rashid Mehmood Mayor Sukkur, Ali Muhammad & others condolence over demise of Senator D ..12 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris will never bow before Indian tyrannical rule in IIOJK : Ex MLA12 minutes ago
-
APHC-AJK terms attack on tourists a despicable act to defame Kashmiris12 minutes ago