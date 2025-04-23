Grand operation to retrieve state land under way: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The district administration has launched public awareness campaign regarding elimination of illegal encroachments.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir, in this regard, paid visits to Government Girls High school and Government Boys High School Lodhran and informed students about details of the campaign, launched by the district administration against illegal encroachments. She asked students to inform citizens in their homes, neighborhoods and surrounding areas about the operation against illegal encroachments so that they could remove the encroachments themselves.

She said if there was illegal encroachment by shopkeepers or any individual in the streets and neighborhoods or if a road, alley, path or passage has been occupied, then inform the district administration so that timely and effective action could be taken against the illegal occupiers.

The DC told students that citizens would have to come forward to protect their rights and encroachers would have to be brought to justice so that they did not dare to occupy passages, roads, streets and towns, which would cause difficulties for the common citizens in transportation.

Dr Lubna said that a grand operation was being carried out across the district to free government lands from illegal occupiers and eliminate illegal encroachments. She said that encroachment on government land would not be tolerated at all and all resources would be utilised to protect government land. She said that the government land would be retrieved from illegal occupiers and operation against illegal encroachments would continue without any discrimination.