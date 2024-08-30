Grand operation vital to flush out new wave of terrorism: Advisor Malik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Advisor on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that grand operation is vital to flush out new wave of terrorism from this part of the region. We will have to launch a grand operation across the country for permanent peace in Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa areas, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Recent killing in Balochistan region and Kacha area is condemnable, he said adding that all the stakeholders and leaders of Balochistan should come forward for talks so that permanent solution for ending terrorism and maintaining peace could be retrieved in a proper manner.

In reply to a question about grievances of Baloch people, he said the government is well aware of the problems of the masses. He further said that all possible measures would be taken with the support of Balochistan leaders to address their genuine issues.

He said that people of Balochistan would have all required facilities in the education, health and other sectors.