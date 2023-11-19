Open Menu

Grand Operations Against Foreigners Residing Illegally Continue In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Grand operations against foreigners residing illegally continue in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) A series of grand operations against foreigners residing illegally in Peshawar is ongoing, SSP Operations Kashif Abbasi during his visits to different camps in the Nasir Bagh area told media men.

SP Security and Additional Deputy Commissioner Imran Khan were also present on the occasion of the visit.

SSP Operations checked the security arrangements in the camp as well as other arrangements and facilities during his visit.

In the camp established on Nasir Bagh Road, the documents of the illegal residents will be completed and they will be sent to their homeland, SSP operations said.

In the first phase, illegally staying foreigners are being sent back to their homeland, and in the second phase, the action plan will be decided after the policy, SSP operations added.

He said all steps have been taken to ensure due facilities to those inside the camps.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Visit Road Nasir Bagh Media All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

43 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

1 hour ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

17 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

17 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

17 hours ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

18 hours ago
Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

19 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

20 hours ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

20 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

21 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

23 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan