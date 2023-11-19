Grand operations against foreigners residing illegally continue in Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) A series of grand operations against foreigners residing illegally in Peshawar is ongoing, SSP Operations Kashif Abbasi during his visits to different camps in the Nasir Bagh area told media men.

SP Security and Additional Deputy Commissioner Imran Khan were also present on the occasion of the visit.

SSP Operations checked the security arrangements in the camp as well as other arrangements and facilities during his visit.

In the camp established on Nasir Bagh Road, the documents of the illegal residents will be completed and they will be sent to their homeland, SSP operations said.

In the first phase, illegally staying foreigners are being sent back to their homeland, and in the second phase, the action plan will be decided after the policy, SSP operations added.

He said all steps have been taken to ensure due facilities to those inside the camps.