Grand Pashto mushaira captivate Islamians

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Senior poets from parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa graced the main grassy cricket ground of the historic Islamia College University Peshawar and mesmerized the young Islamians with their beautiful poetry.

Noted Pashto poets including student-bards gathered here Wednesday to welcome the newly admitted students to various departments of the college with their electrifying couplets.

Conducted under the auspices of the Khyber Students Society (KSS), large number of students, teachers and avid buffs of poetry showed up at the annual event.

Prof Dr Naushad Khan, Vice Chancellor Islamia College University, Gen (Rtd) Muzamil, chairman Wapda and Prof Dr Abaseen Yousafzai were among the participants.

Noted poet and columnist, Rokhan Yousafzai chaired the event while Hidayatullah Gul graced the occasion as the chief of the mushaira.

He in brief remarks pointed out that poetry was one effective way to educate and entertain the youngsters.

Prof Abaseen Yousafzai in opening remarks said that grand Pashto mushaira was arranged with an objective to entertain and welcome the new student entrants and also to familiarize them with academic environment of the historic institution.

"Islamia College Peshawar well in accordance with its past traditions will continue to organize such events to motivate our students and also to keep them away from getting involved in unhealthy activities on the campus," he added.

The duo of Afsar Afghan and Rashid Khan Rashid, social media sensations recited their poems and received round of applause from the audience while Shahid Ali Shahid, a visually impaired Pashto poet registered an electrifying impact on the participants because he as usual rendered his ghazal in his beautiful voice.

Shaukat Swati, a poet from Swat also recited his poem titled 'Swat Da Amn Kor' (Swat home to peace) which was reflective of his lofty thoughts.

Prof Dr Izharullah, Khalid Khalil, Zar Muhammad Sangar and Zaryab Yousafzai were among the guest -poets who impressed t audience the most.