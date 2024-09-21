Grand Peace Jirga Announces Support To Army In Fight Against Fitna Al-Khawarij
Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2024 | 09:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) In a grand peace Jirga held in Bannu the tribal elders, scholars, Ulemas and local people reiterated their resolve to extend full support to the Pakistan Army in the fight against Fitna al Khawarij in the district.
The participants paid great tribute to martyrs of Pakistan Army and security forces in this war and assured continuous support to Army in elimination of Fitna al-Khawarij and evil elements.
Major General Zulqikar Ali Bhatti, General Officer Commanding Kohat attended the Jirga as the Chief Guest. The leaders and elders thanked the Pakistan Army for their efforts in education, health, especially the education of girls in the area.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Governor calls on PPP’s central leader Khusheed Shah, discusses KP’s situation3 minutes ago
-
PTI dares not to hold another Jalsa after flop show in Lahore: Atta Tarar13 minutes ago
-
Secretary inaugurates CECD at Sandman Provincial Hospital Quetta43 minutes ago
-
Man kills son, daughter-in-law1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, China strengthen energy partnership at Silk Route Expo1 hour ago
-
Distt admin launches fumigation against dengue to prevent disease1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Study Center organizes seminar, camp for thalassemia1 hour ago
-
Health Advisor KP crackdowns against spurious drugs1 hour ago
-
CTD arrests five suspects in 65 IBOs across Punjab1 hour ago
-
India-sponsored sham elections in IIOJK not substitute for right of self-determination: AJK PM1 hour ago
-
Police performance targets reviewed1 hour ago
-
DC asks officials to remove encroachment, inspect LGP shops on daily basis1 hour ago