Grand peace Jirga announces support to Army in fight against Fitna al-Khawarij

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) In a grand peace Jirga held in Bannu the tribal elders, scholars, Ulemas and local people reiterated their resolve to extend full support to the Pakistan Army in the fight against Fitna al Khawarij in the district.

The participants paid great tribute to martyrs of Pakistan Army and security forces in this war and assured continuous support to Army in elimination of Fitna al-Khawarij and evil elements.

Major General Zulqikar Ali Bhatti, General Officer Commanding Kohat attended the Jirga as the Chief Guest. The leaders and elders thanked the Pakistan Army for their efforts in education, health, especially the education of girls in the area.

APP/adi