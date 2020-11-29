UrduPoint.com
Grand Police Operation Against Outlaws: 12 Netted

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 11:50 AM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) Nov 29: (APP):In a massive grand operation against criminals including burglars, dacoits and thieves, MirpurAJK police rounded up at least 12 accused, including four lady bandits and recovered things worth Rs. 20 million.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpur Raja Irfan Saleem told media here late Saturday that the recovered stolen things included 89 tola gold ornaments, Pounds, saudi rayal and one million rupees in cash besides the domestic valuables.

"Other looted moveable property recovered from the custody of the bandits include two Sazuki vans, two pickups, one tractor and 10 motor bikes", the district police chief said.

The arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Ibrar s/o Raja Muhammad Afzal R/O Doongi, Kotli, Muhammad Touqeer s/o Muhammad Zardad Sheikh R/O Sector C/3,Mirpur, Muhammad Basharat s/o Muhammad Khan R/O Dangrote, Kotli, Rizwan s/o Muhammad Nizaar r/o Seiri Gala of Khuirata, dist. Motli, Ishtiaq Ali s/o Mushtaq Jatt r/o Panayam, Chaksawari, Bilal and Afzal, sons of Wazir Hussain, Muhammad Saleem s/o Muhammad Amin r/o Chaksawari, Mst.

Rani D/O Imtiaz, her mother Nosheen BB wife of Imtiaz, Naheed Akhtar w/o Ejaz and Aqsa BB w/o Assad (all residents of Gujrat District).

Giving details of registered cases against accused includd a theft on October 22 in a house of Radiologist Dr. Mmtaz Baanday, a bulgary in November in the house of one Naveed Aslam at Sector D/3, another theft on November 10 in the house of Arbaaz Khan.

To a question, the SSP said, most of the arrested accused, belonging to outside of AJK, were living in various parts of Mirpur district sans the required registration in the concerned area police station.

He asked the locals to always get the non-locals registered with the concerned police station if they give them their residential or commercial property on rent.

Raja Irfan lauded the performance of his police teams including those led by the City Inspector Station House Officer (SHO) Imtiaz Shoukat, Additional City SHO Javeid ur Rehman, Thothal Police Station SHO Adnan Sabir and Chakswari PS SHO Mehtab Aslam for netting the alleged criminals.

