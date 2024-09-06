Grand rally celebrates Pakistan Defense Day in Mirpurkhas

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) A large rally was held in Mirpurkhas on Pakistan Defense Day, marking the significant occasion with a tribute to the soldiers who fought bravely during the 1965 war.

According to Commissioner Office, the event began at the Commissioner Complex and was led by Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmad Uqaili and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan representing the district administration.

Numerous participants joined the rally including Additional Deputy Commissioner Sonu Khan Chandio, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ali Baloch and Municipal Corporation officials.

Students and teachers from various educational institutions including Government Shah Abdul Latif College, Government Darul Uloom Al Qasmiya, Saint Michael school and Government Model College also took part , showing their support.

The rally attendees paid homage to the soldiers who lost their lives for the safety and security of Pakistan, holding banners proclaiming "Pakistan Army Zindabad" and "Pakistan Zindabad."

The event concluded with a special prayer for the security, development and prosperity of the country.

