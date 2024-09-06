Open Menu

Grand Rally Celebrates Pakistan Defense Day In Mirpurkhas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Grand rally celebrates Pakistan Defense Day in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) A large rally was held in Mirpurkhas on Pakistan Defense Day, marking the significant occasion with a tribute to the soldiers who fought bravely during the 1965 war.

According to Commissioner Office, the event began at the Commissioner Complex and was led by Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmad Uqaili and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan representing the district administration.

Numerous participants joined the rally including Additional Deputy Commissioner Sonu Khan Chandio, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ali Baloch and Municipal Corporation officials.

Students and teachers from various educational institutions including Government Shah Abdul Latif College, Government Darul Uloom Al Qasmiya, Saint Michael school and Government Model College also took part , showing their support.

The rally attendees paid homage to the soldiers who lost their lives for the safety and security of Pakistan, holding banners proclaiming "Pakistan Army Zindabad" and "Pakistan Zindabad."

The event concluded with a special prayer for the security, development and prosperity of the country.

APP/hms/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Rashid Muhammad Ali Sardar Masood Khan Prayer Event From Government

Recent Stories

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

9 minutes ago
 PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

2 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

2 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

3 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

3 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

22 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

23 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

23 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan