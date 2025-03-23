Grand Rally Held By NPCIHA To Mark Pakistan Resolution Day
Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2025 | 02:20 PM
SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) A grand rally was organized by NPCIHA to celebrate Pakistan Resolution Day on Sunday (March 23).
The rally commenced at Muhammadi Chowk and concluded at the Tando Adam Press Club, with a large number of political and social leaders, and citizens participating enthusiastically.
The rally was led by NPCIHA Provincial Vice President Sindh Mazhar Chandio, NPCIHA Sanghar Patron-in-Chief Daniyal Khilji, Sanghar District President Gul Bahar Khaskheli, Nasir Qureshi, Sadaqat Qureshi, and Adnan Malik.
Addressing the participants, the speakers highlighted the significance of March 23, 1940, when Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah presented the Pakistan Resolution, paving the way for the creation of an independent state on August 14, 1947.
They paid tribute to the efforts and sacrifices of the country's founding leaders.
The speakers emphasized that the nation stands firmly united with its armed forces and is ready to make any sacrifice for the protection and prosperity of Pakistan. They stated that enemies with malicious intentions would never succeed in their plans.
Participants in the rally carried national flags and chanted patriotic slogans, expressing their unwavering love for Pakistan. The citizens vowed to remain united for the security and stability of the country.
