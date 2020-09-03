UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Grand Reception For Families Of Martyred Soldiers On Defense Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:07 PM

Grand reception for families of martyred soldiers on Defense Day

A grand reception will be held on the Defence Day (September 6 ) in the Sindh capital of Karachi for retired army officers, soldiers and family members of the martyred heroes, besides a gun salute at dawn

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :A grand reception will be held on the Defence Day (September 6 ) in the Sindh capital of Karachi for retired army officers, soldiers and family members of the martyred heroes, besides a gun salute at dawn.

Medals would be presented to the next of kin of the martyred soldiers amidst the presence of senior serving officers on the occasion, an official told APP Thursday.

A joint wreath laying ceremony along with Fateha would be held prior to the reception in recognition to the sacrifices rendered by the men defending the country at the cost of their lives.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Army September Family (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Defence Day

Recent Stories

The Link at iconic One Za’abeel now lifted to 10 ..

1 hour ago

Cynthia D. Ritchie says she will not surrender

1 hour ago

Facebook Plans to Block All Political Adds in Week ..

1 minute ago

UN's Pedersen Commends Syrian Constitutional Commi ..

1 minute ago

Woman killed, husband sustain injuries in road mis ..

1 minute ago

Dr Ilyas appreciates performance of PCP staffers

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.