Grand Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen (SAWW) Conference held

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) A Grand Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen (SAWW) Conference was held in the Jirga Hall of District Headquarter Orakzai that was organized by the District Administration on Friday under the directives of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

The chief guests of the Conference were Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah and General Officer Commanding 9-Div Kohat Major General Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti while other participants included Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Muhammad Irfanuddin, Deputy Commissioner Hangu, Gohar Zaman, Commandant Thall Scouts Colonel Alamgir Yousafzai, District Police Officer Orakzai, Nazir Khan, District Police Officer Hangu, Khalid Khan, large number of prominent Ulema of Ahl-e-Sunnat and Ahl-e-Tashie sects, Mashaiakh from the entire Kohat Division and minority representatives and Hufaz of Religious Madaris.

The speakers in their addresses highlighted the noble life and character of the Imam-ul-Anbiyaa Sayyidina Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (SAWW) and said, "His life is a beacon for the entire humanity. They urged the young generation to take practical examples of good morals and high character of the Holy Prophet (SAWW) for the reformation of the society in order to discourage division and lead towards the right path."

The blessed gathering ended with a special prayer for the survival, integrity, solidarity and prosperity of the beloved homeland.