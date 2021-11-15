‘Grand scheme’ against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam unveiled: Shehbaz Sharif

(@FahadShabbir)

The PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly has termed it another vindication of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam in the court of public opinion.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif said that the news report revealed “a grand scheme” to aim at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif said, “Allah has His own way of revealing the truth. It’s yet another vindication of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam in the court of public opinion,”.

His reaction came after a news story carried out by a local newspaper revealed that former Chief Justice of Supreme Court Mian Saqib Nisar had asked a judge that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz should not be released ahead of general elections of 2018. The report relied upon the affidavit of former Chief Justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim who also confirmed this development, standing by his stance that he was eye witness.

Later, former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar said that the news reported regarding him is contrary to the facts.

In a statement, the ex-top judge told, “Rana Shameem was asking for extension as Gilgit Baltistan Chief Justice but I didn’t approve.” What can I say on this lie of Rana Shameem, he expressed.

Saqib Nisar said that it’s not wise to record reaction on every fake and baseless allegation.

On other hand, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain asked Sharif family to give money trail of Avenfield apartments’ purchase instead of fabricating stories.

The minister said he had read a strange news item. The Sharifs should provide money trail for the Avenfield Apartments, which were later given to Maryam Nawaz, he said.

Fawad said that Maryam had claimed that she did not own any property even in Pakistan.