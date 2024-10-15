Open Menu

Grand Search And Combing Operation By ICT Police In Saddar Zone

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police late night conducted a grand search and combing operation in various areas of the Sumbal police station in the Saddar Zone.

A public relations officer told APP, "Under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified its crackdown against criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city."

He said, "This initiative is particularly crucial as authorities ramp up security measures in preparation for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2024. The police are deploying additional resources and conducting regular operations to ensure a safe environment for both residents and participants during the high-profile event."

In this regard, the operation was carried out under the supervision of SP Saddar Zone, with a large contingent of police personnel participating, including the lady police force.

He said that before the operation, SP Saddar Zone briefed the personnel regarding the mission.

During the search, 190 suspicious individuals, 140 households, shops, inns, hotels, and motels were checked, he added.

He said that 86 motorcycles and 30 vehicles were also inspected. As a result, 30 suspects were shifted to the police station, and preventive action was taken against ten individuals.

He said the purpose of the search operation was to curb criminal activities in the area.

He said that the IG Rizvi, had issued orders for grand search operations across the district to eliminate crime.

"Residents are urged to inform the police about any suspicious activities," he added.

"The safety of the public is our top priority," the officer added.

/APP-rzr-mkz

