Grand Search And Combing Operation Conducted In Bani Gala
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Sunday carried out a grand search and combing operation in various areas of Police Station Bani Gala under the supervision of the Rural Superintendent of Police (SP).
A police spokesperson told APP that teams from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and ladies police also took part in the operation, which was preceded by a detailed briefing to the deployed personnel.
During the operation, police checked 137 individuals, 100 households, and 50 shops. A total of 90 motorcycles and 19 vehicles were inspected, out of which two motorcycles without legal documents were shifted to the police station.
The operation was aimed at curbing criminal activities and ensuring the safety and security of residents in the area.
The spokesperson said that the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Islamabad Police had already issued directives for grand search operations across the district to root out crime.
He further appealed to citizens to fully cooperate with police teams during checking, as public cooperation is vital in maintaining peace and eliminating criminal elements from society.
/APP-rzr-mkz
