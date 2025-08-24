Open Menu

Grand Search And Combing Operation Conducted In Bani Gala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Grand search and combing operation conducted in Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Sunday carried out a grand search and combing operation in various areas of Police Station Bani Gala under the supervision of the Rural Superintendent of Police (SP).

A police spokesperson told APP that teams from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and ladies police also took part in the operation, which was preceded by a detailed briefing to the deployed personnel.

During the operation, police checked 137 individuals, 100 households, and 50 shops. A total of 90 motorcycles and 19 vehicles were inspected, out of which two motorcycles without legal documents were shifted to the police station.

The operation was aimed at curbing criminal activities and ensuring the safety and security of residents in the area.

The spokesperson said that the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Islamabad Police had already issued directives for grand search operations across the district to root out crime.

He further appealed to citizens to fully cooperate with police teams during checking, as public cooperation is vital in maintaining peace and eliminating criminal elements from society.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

33 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

14 hours ago
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Su ..

UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday

15 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as ..

Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous ..

15 hours ago
 Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's L ..

Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde

16 hours ago
 Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

16 hours ago
 MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric ..

MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan

17 hours ago
 IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment

IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan