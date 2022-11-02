Grand Search Operation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 01:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Grand search operation continued for the second consecutive day across the district to track down criminals, according to a police spokesman.
It was launched under the direction of DPO Ahmad Nawaz Shah.
Search operations were being continued under SDPOs of concerned police stations in different areas in which a heavy contingent of police took part.
In addition, Elite Force, and lady police were present on the occasion to hunt criminals.