Grand search operation conducted in PS Golra Jurisdiction to Enhance Security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Wednesday conducted a grand search and combing operation at the Golra police station jurisdiction.

A police spokesperson told APP that under the supervision of SP Sadar zone Khan Zeb, a grand search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Golra police station by Islamabad Police, CTD, FC, and lady police teams.

During the search operation 140 suspicious persons, 80 houses, shops, hotels, motorbikes and vehicles were thoroughly checked and 02 bikes were impounded, while 06 suspicious individuals were also shifted to the police station for further verification.

SSP Islamabad Muhammad Arsalan Shahzaib said that, the search and combing operations were conducted to heighten the security in the Federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas.

Citizens are urged to cooperate with police and report any suspicious activity or information through the emergency helpline 'Pucar-15' for immediate assistance.