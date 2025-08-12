Open Menu

Grand Search Operation Conducted In PS Shahzad Town To Curb Crime

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Grand search operation conducted in PS Shahzad Town to curb crime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Tuesday carried out a grand search and combing operation in various areas under the jurisdiction of Shahzad Town Police Station to curb criminal activities and ensure public safety.

A police spokesperson told APP that the operation was conducted under the supervision of SP Rural, with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and lady police personnel also participating. Prior to the operation, the deployed force was briefed on operational procedures.

During the operation, police checked 31 individuals, 27 households, and seven shops.

One suspect was shifted to the police station for further investigation.

The spokesperson said the operation aimed to eliminate crime from the area. He added that IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi had issued special directives to conduct grand search operations across the district to root out criminal elements.

Citizens have been urged to cooperate with the police during inspections and to report any suspicious activities, as the safety of residents remains the top priority of Islamabad Police.

/APP-rzr-mkz

