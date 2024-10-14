Grand Search Operation Conducted In Various City Zones
Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), under the supervision of zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs), conducted a grand search and combing operation late at night in various areas of city including Tarnol and Aabpara police limits.
According to public relations officer, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified its crackdown on criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city, he told APP.
In this regard, a heavy contingent of police participated in the operation, which also included the lady police force.
Prior to the operation, zonal SPs briefed the personnel on the details of the mission, he added.
He said during the search, 150 suspicious individuals, as well as 189 households, shops, inns, hotels, and motels, were thoroughly checked.
Additionally, the operation involved inspecting 105 motorcycles and 26vehicles, he said.
He added total of 42 suspicious individuals were taken to police stations, and 12 individuals faced preventive action.
He said during the operation, one suspect was arrested, and illegal weapons along with ammunition were recovered from his possession.
He said the Primary aim of the search operation is to curb crime in the area.
IG Islamabad has issued orders for grand search operations throughout the district to combat criminal activities, he added.
The public is urged to cooperate with the police during the checks and to report any suspicious activities. "Ensuring the safety of the citizens is our top priority," he said.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit
Govt, PTI discuss meeting with Imran Khan
Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow
U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024
Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit3 minutes ago
-
KP CM to take provincial assembly into confidence on Pashtun Jirga6 minutes ago
-
DPO visits sewer-water affected areas:6 minutes ago
-
Govt, PTI discuss meeting with Imran Khan15 minutes ago
-
Six profiteers held16 minutes ago
-
Chinese Premier Li arrives to a red carpet welcome on a four-day visit16 minutes ago
-
SCO Summit: City streets shine with lights, decorations16 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui criticizes PTI for undermining national dignity36 minutes ago
-
Crackdown intensified on adulterated milk supply36 minutes ago
-
Routes established for SCO Summit under ITP's supervision36 minutes ago
-
FIA nabbed five passengers involved in beggary46 minutes ago
-
CM welcomes leaders to SCO summit46 minutes ago