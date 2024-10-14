Grand search operation conducted in various City Zones

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), under the supervision of zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs), conducted a grand search and combing operation late at night in various areas of city including Tarnol and Aabpara police limits.

According to public relations officer, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified its crackdown on criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city, he told APP.

In this regard, a heavy contingent of police participated in the operation, which also included the lady police force.

Prior to the operation, zonal SPs briefed the personnel on the details of the mission, he added.

He said during the search, 150 suspicious individuals, as well as 189 households, shops, inns, hotels, and motels, were thoroughly checked.

Additionally, the operation involved inspecting 105 motorcycles and 26vehicles, he said.

He added total of 42 suspicious individuals were taken to police stations, and 12 individuals faced preventive action.

He said during the operation, one suspect was arrested, and illegal weapons along with ammunition were recovered from his possession.

He said the Primary aim of the search operation is to curb crime in the area.

IG Islamabad has issued orders for grand search operations throughout the district to combat criminal activities, he added.

The public is urged to cooperate with the police during the checks and to report any suspicious activities. "Ensuring the safety of the citizens is our top priority," he said.

/APP-rzr-mkz