Grand search operation launched at Kutcha areas in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : The district police launched a grand search operation against criminals at Kutcha areas (Indus belt) of tehsil Alipur under the supervision of District Police Officer Sadiq Ali Dogar.

The police targeted Saitpur, Khairpur Sadaat, Kundai and adjoining areas of Pattan.

Over thousand security officials accompanied by officers from other law enforcement agencies took part in the operation to trace the criminals' dens. Particularly deserted areas, makeshift hotels and motels came under the target during the search operation. However, no arrest was reported.