Open Menu

Grand Seerat-un-Nabi Conference Held In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Grand Seerat-un-Nabi Conference Held in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) A grand and dignified Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference was organized at the District Council Hall KDA Kohat on Saturday, attracting a large gathering of people from various walks of life. The event was graced by the presence of notable figures, including Commissioner Kohat Division Mutasim Billah Shah, Member of Provincial Assembly Kohat Mr. Shafi Jan, Assistant Commissioner Kohat Dr. Nida Iqbal, and Chairman board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer WSSC Kohat Saad Qureshi.

The conference featured thought-provoking discussions on the importance of Seerat-e-Tayyaba (PBUH) and the good example set by the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Speakers emphasized that the life of the Prophet is a beacon of light for all humanity, guiding us towards worldly prosperity and success in the hereafter.

As part of the conference, spirited competitions in reciting the Holy Quran and reciting Naats were held among students. Prizes were distributed to the outstanding performers as well.

The Seerat-un-Nabi conference served as a meaningful platform for highlighting the significance of the Prophet's life and teachings. By engaging with the Seerat-e-Tayyaba, attendees were inspired to strengthen their bond with the Prophet's message, fostering a sense of compassion, justice, and equality in their lives.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

14 hours ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

23 hours ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

23 hours ago
 Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

23 hours ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

23 hours ago
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

23 hours ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

23 hours ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

23 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

23 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

23 hours ago
 Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats fro ..

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan