Grand Seerat-un-Nabi Conference Held In Kohat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2025 | 10:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) A grand and dignified Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference was organized at the District Council Hall KDA Kohat on Saturday, attracting a large gathering of people from various walks of life. The event was graced by the presence of notable figures, including Commissioner Kohat Division Mutasim Billah Shah, Member of Provincial Assembly Kohat Mr. Shafi Jan, Assistant Commissioner Kohat Dr. Nida Iqbal, and Chairman board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer WSSC Kohat Saad Qureshi.
The conference featured thought-provoking discussions on the importance of Seerat-e-Tayyaba (PBUH) and the good example set by the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
Speakers emphasized that the life of the Prophet is a beacon of light for all humanity, guiding us towards worldly prosperity and success in the hereafter.
As part of the conference, spirited competitions in reciting the Holy Quran and reciting Naats were held among students. Prizes were distributed to the outstanding performers as well.
The Seerat-un-Nabi conference served as a meaningful platform for highlighting the significance of the Prophet's life and teachings. By engaging with the Seerat-e-Tayyaba, attendees were inspired to strengthen their bond with the Prophet's message, fostering a sense of compassion, justice, and equality in their lives.
