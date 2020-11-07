UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Grand Sufi Night Held At Annual Lok Mela

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 07:29 PM

Grand Sufi Night held at Annual Lok Mela

A grand Sufi Night featuring renowned singers here on Saturday organized by National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage ( Lok Virsa), aiming to keep alive the culture of the Sufi's music at "Annual Lok Mela"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :A grand Sufi Night featuring renowned singers here on Saturday organized by National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage ( Lok Virsa), aiming to keep alive the culture of the Sufi's music at "Annual Lok Mela".

Renowned singers including Arieb Azhar, Ali Ashraf and Qurban Niazi perfomed Sufi Music to entertain the audience at Lok Mela.

Group perfomances were also presented with meloudious soulful Sufi Tunes by Muhammad Sulaman Adil, Azam Hussain and Shokat Dholi. They mesmerized the audience with soulful and stirring touching Persian and urdu 'kalams' of Sufi poets.

A ten-day folk festival, started on November 6th, is in full swing.

More than 700 artists and artisans from all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir participating in the ten-day event.

For the first time Lok Virsa also arranged a folk theater especially for the young talent in the Lok Mela.

The traditional food stalls of all four provinces including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir also attracting a large number of visitors and people.

A large number of people from different walks of life including professional and general masses, art and craft experts, cultural personalities, diplomats, political figures, media persons and students visited and entertained by the fascinating performances of the artists.

The Lok Mela would continue with all its festivities till November 15th.

Related Topics

Music Young Jammu Gilgit Baltistan November Media Event All From

Recent Stories

VC Women University Swabi calls on Speaker Asad Qa ..

2 minutes ago

Babar's 82 help Pakistan defeat Zimbabwe in first ..

2 minutes ago

Constable Proclaimed Offender arrested

6 minutes ago

Head of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Council of Minist ..

6 minutes ago

Govt prioritizes provision of facilities to people ..

6 minutes ago

Wasa says utilising resources for provision of cle ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.