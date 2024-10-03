Grand tribal jirga demand basic facilities in South Waziristan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) A grand tribal jirga was held in Wana, demanding the provincial government to take measures for ensuring basic facilities of life in the area.

The people hailing from different walks of life including tribal elders, scholars and youth attended the grand meeting which was held on the directives of the provincial government.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ajab Gul Wazir and Deputy Commissioner of Lower South Waziristan, Muhammad Nasir Khan led the meeting.

During the meeting, the elders highlighted various local issues including the lack of basic facilities and the non-functional existing health and education institutions.

The tribal elders demanded that instead of constructing new infrastructure, existing schools and dispensaries should be made operational in order to provide better education and health services to the citizens.

They also raised concerns regarding the security situation, with elders saying that development was impossible without peace, urging the government to take immediate action.

The participants emphasized the need for the rehabilitation of the Agri Park Wana, Sheikh Fatima Hospital, and District Headquarters Hospital Wana.

Moreover, they requested improvements in agriculture, forestry, and internet services.

MPA Ajab Gul Wazir and Deputy Commissioner Nasir Khan assured the jirga that some of the identified issues would be addressed immediately, while others would be communicated to the provincial government.

APP/akt