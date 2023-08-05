Grand tribal jirga for strong action against terrorism

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The grand tribal jirga here Friday called for forging a united front and strong action against the menace of terrorism.

Strongly condemning the recent terrorist incident at the workers' convention of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl at Khar in Bajaur, which grieved the entire nation for the loss of precious lives, the jirga expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to families of the martyrs and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Voicing concerns over the spate of terrorism incidents in Peshawar, Bara and Jamrud in Khyber, the jirga called for practical measures against those involved in these heinous acts and strong punishment to the culprits said the communique of the grand jirga.

It urged the authorities to fulfill promises made to the tribal communities regarding provision of basic facilities, health, education, employment, and development.

Emphasized the importance of unity and consensus among all political and religious groups in countering internal and external conspiracies against the nation, the jirga strived to safeguard the nation's interests and thwart any attempts to destabilize Pakistan.

Additionally, the jirga called for the enhancement of relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, as well as the adoption of robust strategies to eradicate terrorism from both countries.

It expressed hope that the recent investment announcements from China, Saudi Arabia, UAE and other nations would lead to economic prosperity and relief for the nation, contributing to Pakistan's stability and growth.

The jirga also condemned the relentless attacks on police, state institutions, and political parties in various parts of the country, demanding strict action against those responsible in accordance with the constitution and laws.

The Jirga commended the participation of political, religious, and tribal leaders in the grand jirga, displaying a united front and mutual understanding.

The jirga expressed hope that the politicians and political parties would continue to work together for the greater good of the nation and demonstrate unwavering determination to thwart external and internal conspiracies against islam and Pakistan.

The establishment of peace is a crucial demand of the times, in order to foil any global conspiracies in the current circumstances, it said.