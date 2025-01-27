Open Menu

Grand Wedding Ceremony Held Under Dhi Rani Program

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A grand wedding ceremony for 47 couples was organized in Sahiwal district under the Dhi Rani program, launched by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The event was graced by Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Sohail Shaukat Butt and Member of National Assembly Pir Imran Ahmed Shah Wali as the special guests, said a handout issued here on Monday.

Provincial Assembly Members Malik Qasim Nadeem, Malik Muhammad Arshad, Naveed Aslam Khan Lodhi, Pir Wilayat Shah Khaga, Commissioner Sahiwal Shoaib Iqbal Syed, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Mehmood, DG Social Welfare Khawaja Zeeshan Sikandar, DPO Sahiwal Rana Tahir Rehman, Director Social Welfare Asma Noreen, and Deputy Director Muhammad Abbas were also present.

Each couple received gifts worth Rs200,000 and a special salami of Rs100,000.

Addressing the ceremony, Sohail Shaukat Butt highlighted the Dhi Rani program as a historic initiative aimed at promoting social welfare.

He also conveyed the best wishes of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to all the newlyweds, saying that the Chief Minister has dedicated all available state resources to benefit the common people. The minister emphasized that the government has a responsibility to implement far-reaching measures for the welfare of society, noting that the Social Welfare Department is organizing similar events across the province.

Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt concluded his speech with the words, “Thank you, Maryam Nawaz.”

The event was concluded with a vibrant jhomar performance, during which the chief guest, Pir Imran Ahmed Shah, awarded cash prizes to the jhomar party. The ceremony also featured a special prayer led by Pastor Naveed Kashif, with the special guests presenting an additional one hundred thousand rupees to all the married couples.

