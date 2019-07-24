Grand welcome awaits PM Imran after successful US visit

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Hashtag #WelcomeHomePMIK is trending in Pakistan as people are ready to receive him at the airport.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan left for home Tuesday evening after a three-day hectic visit to Washington.

During his successful visit, the prime minister had talks with US President Donald Trump, interacted with Congressional leaders and addressed a think tank.

The prime minister also spoke to Pakistani-Americans at Capital Arena that turned out to be one of the biggest ever gatherings addressed by a Pakistani leader.

While the visit is being termed successful, a warm welcome awaits the prime minister. Hashtags #WelcomeHomePMIK and #IKMadePakistanProud are trending on Twitter as Pakistan is ready to receive him at the airport.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen has asked the supporters to gather at New Islamabad Airport to welcome the prime minister.

Taking to Twitter, Tareen wrote, “PM IK is arriving back home tonight after one of the most successful US visits by a Pakistani PM in our history. A visit that has transformed our image at the international arena. Lets pay our respects by welcoming him at the New Islamabad Airport. 1:30 a.m sharp #WelcomeHomePMIK”

Other people are also excited about PM Imran's return.