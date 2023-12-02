Open Menu

Grand Welcome For Nawaz Sharif's Homecoming Signals Trust In Democracy: Murtaza Abbassi

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Former Federal Minister and leader of PML-N Murtaza Javed Abbassi Saturday has said that the people of Pakistan have rejected those implicated in the events of May 9. He expressed these views while talking to the media here

Murtaza Abbassi further said that the return of the people's leader, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, has sparked disapproval among citizens towards these external elements. He said that in a historic rally held in Lahore, the resounding success of the event underscores the public's unwavering trust in Mian Nawaz Sharif and the Muslim League.

Former federal minister said that the homecoming of Quaid-e-Awam Mian Nawaz Sharif has been met with warm receptions, especially in Hazara division, marking a jubilant occasion for the entire nation.

Abbasi emphasized that the massive turnout in Lahore to welcome Mian Nawaz Sharif was a testament to his and the Muslim League's popularity among the masses.

He highlighted that Mian Nawaz Sharif's return is poised to bring about a positive shift in the political landscape, particularly in an environment overshadowed by political disillusionment.

The commendable enthusiasm displayed by the public in the historic Lahore rally is indicative of their unwavering support.

Adding to this, Abbasi asserted that Mian Nawaz Sharif's return provides an opportunity to navigate the intricacies of the political landscape and offers the public a chance to voice their opinions in the upcoming elections.

Pakistan Muslim League-N is gearing up for the elections with renewed determination, heralding a new era in the country's political narrative.

