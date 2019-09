(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The granddaughter of Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed was died at Holy Family Hospital (HFH) after hospitalized for medical treatment over a week.

The deceased was niece of MNA, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Narocotics Control Sheikh Rashid Shafique and was the daughter of Sheikh Shakir Shafique.