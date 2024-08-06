Granddaughters confess to murder of woman

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The investigations into the death of a woman in Saidu-wali area of Paharpur took a surprise turn when it revealed that her granddaughters were the murderers.

According to police, an old woman died in Sedu-wali area of Paharpur Tehsil a few days ago who was buried by her family quietly.

However, the people noticed some blood on the body during burial. When it came to the knowledge of police, the Paharpur police led by SHO Samar Abbas Shah started investigation into the matter.

The police collected information from an informer and later interrogated the son and daughter-in-law of the deceased woman.

The daughter-in-law of the deceased opened the secret before police. She informed that two of the granddaughters of the deceased strangled her throat to death.

She said the reason behind the murder was that the deceased woman witnesses her granddaughter with his boyfriend. The grandmother asked her that she will inform her father about her relationship.

On which, the two girls strangled their grandmother.The police arrested both the girls who confessed to their crime in the presence of their father, uncle and aunt.