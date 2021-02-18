UrduPoint.com
Grandfather Held For Killing Granddaughter For Honour

Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Grandfather held for killing granddaughter for honour

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :District Police Kohat on Thursday arrested grandfather over allegedly killing his granddaughter for honour and injuring a young boy.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Gambat police station where accused Habib Khan resident of Mandooni Shadipur killed his granddaughter at his house while a boy resident of Nowshera sustained bullet injury.

SHO Gambat police station Iqbal Khan and Investigation Officer Khalil Osman reached on the spot and arrested the accused while recovering the weapon from his custody and started investigation.

The injured boy was shifted to hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

