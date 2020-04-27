UrduPoint.com
Grandfather Kills Granddaughter In Sargodha

Mon 27th April 2020 | 01:57 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :A grandfather allegedly killed his granddaughter in Sahiwal Police limits here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, Razia Bibi and her daughter were living in a house after her divorce.

The accused allegedly strangled her grand daughter Irum to death and fled from the scene.

Body was handed over to heir after postmortem.

On the report of deceased's mother, police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

