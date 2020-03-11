UrduPoint.com
Grandmother, Daughter, Granddaughter Among Four Died As Roof Caved In

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:42 PM

Grandmother, daughter, granddaughter among four died as roof caved in

At-least four females of a family including grandmother, daughter and granddaughter died in an incident of roof collapsed here due to heavy rain fall, Police Station Zahida informed

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) : At-least four females of a family including grandmother, daughter and granddaughter died in an incident of roof collapsed here due to heavy rain fall, Police Station Zahida informed.

According to police, the incident was happened in Murgazar area where three other females received injuries, adding that due to heavy downpour the roof of an already dilapidated mud house caved in.

Rescue-1122 and police teams rushed to the spot soon after the incident and recovered the dead bodies and injured persons from the debris.

The dead bodies were identified as 68-year Sherina Bibi, 39 year Sajida, 25-year Kainat and eight-year girs Rabia while the injured included 38-year Sadia, nine-year son Ibrahim and 13-year girl Fatima.

The dead bodies and injured were shifted to Bacha Khan Medial Complex. Later the funeral prayer of the four dead was offered.

