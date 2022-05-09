Grandmother, Granddaughter Electrocuted
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2022 | 09:02 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Grandmother and granddaughter were electrocuted, here on Monday.
According to details, 80-year-old Khurshid Bibi, resident of Gohadpur, along with her 10-year-old granddaughter Fatima, was walking on the roof where they touched 11 KV electricity wires passing over the roof.
As a result, they received severe electric shocks and died on the spot.
Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to a hospital.