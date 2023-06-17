Grandson arrested for throwing her grandmother from house

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a man who threw out his grandmother from his house in the jurisdiction of Airport area here Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, the victim woman filed an application to the Airport police that her grandson Haseeb kicked her out of the house.

On the request of the victim, the police registered a case under the Parental Protection Ordinance.

SP Potohar said that all legal requirements would be fulfilled to punish the accused. But violence on aged parents is unimaginable and deplorable, he added.