Grandson kills murderer of grandfather

BUREWALA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :A grandson killed the murderer of his grandfather when he returned his village after completing life sentence in jail.

According to police of Thana Gaggu Mandi, Ghulam Nabi Wattoo, a Numberdar of suburban village 251/EB was returned to his home, confronted Faisal Wattoo belonging to the same clan.

After exchanged of harsh words, Faisal killed Ghulam Nabi by opening fire on him.

Police handed over the body to heirs after autopsy and started investigations into the case.

Further probe was underway.