UrduPoint.com

Grandson Kills Murderer Of Grandfather

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Grandson kills murderer of grandfather

A grandson killed the murderer of his grandfather when he returned his village after completing life sentence in jail

BUREWALA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :A grandson killed the murderer of his grandfather when he returned his village after completing life sentence in jail.

According to police of Thana Gaggu Mandi, Ghulam Nabi Wattoo, a Numberdar of suburban village 251/EB was returned to his home, confronted Faisal Wattoo belonging to the same clan.

After exchanged of harsh words, Faisal killed Ghulam Nabi by opening fire on him.

Police handed over the body to heirs after autopsy and started investigations into the case.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Fire Police Jail Same

Recent Stories

59 criminals arrested during crackdown

59 criminals arrested during crackdown

1 minute ago
 Baghban Peshawar wins 15th All KP Muwai Thai Champ ..

Baghban Peshawar wins 15th All KP Muwai Thai Championship

1 minute ago
 EU and New Zealand seal 'state-of-the-art' trade d ..

EU and New Zealand seal 'state-of-the-art' trade deal

1 minute ago
 UN Ethiopia investigators seek unhindered access

UN Ethiopia investigators seek unhindered access

1 minute ago
 IGP chairs meeting regarding second phase of local ..

IGP chairs meeting regarding second phase of local body election

1 minute ago
 Two gunmen killed as Afghan clerics meet to rubber ..

Two gunmen killed as Afghan clerics meet to rubber-stamp Taliban rule

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.