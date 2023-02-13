UrduPoint.com

Grant Announced For Scientists Of 'Green Chemistry' Research Programme

Published February 13, 2023

Grant announced for scientists of 'Green Chemistry' research programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Commission (PNC) for UNESCO with the collaboration of International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) and PhosAgro-the largest producer of phosphate-based fertilizer in Europe, on Monday announced the research grant of US$30,000 for the young talented scientists under the 'Green Chemistry' research programme.

According to the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), the intended young scientists and researchers are required to submit research projects in the field of 'Green Chemistry' to acquire grant.

The programme offers research grant of up to US$30,000 to each scientists aged 39 or under,for innovative research projects that respect the 12 principles of green chemistry, to assist them in implementing their work.

The interested researchers can submit their projects to PNC for UNESCO before end of May, 2023.

The 'Green Chemistry' has become a focus for cutting-edge research into sustainable technologies.

These technologies may reduce or even eliminate the production and use of hazardous substances in mining and in the design, manufacture and application of chemical products, and can be helpful in energy savings, providing a better environment and improved health.

Research in 'Green Chemistry' and associated fields in biochemistry, geochemistry, biotechnology, ecology and healthcare give young scientists ample opportunity to demonstrate their inventiveness and provide important input to sustainable development.

The project was launched in year 2013 by UNESCO's International Basic Sciences Programme (IBSP) and PhosAgro and IUPAC.  Besides harnessing the talents of young scientists and the fruits of their research for the advancement of green chemistry, the programme sets out to raise awareness among decision and policy-makers, industrialists and the people at large about the great opportunities the project is offering to address the multitude of pressing societal needs.

The green chemistry initiative aims at reducing the hazardous impacts of waste, synthetic materials and minimizing the use of auxiliary substances to introduce safer solvents and auxiliaries.

The other objectives include the promotion of renewable raw materials and development of analytical methodologies to reverse the toxic effects of such elements on human health and environment. It is the safest option for the prevention of chemical accidents, including releases, explosions, and fires.

