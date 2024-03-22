Grant for police officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) On the directions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, welfare management committee meeting was held at the Central Police Office here, in which cases were reviewed of police officers suffering from medical problems.

After scrutiny of the documents, the Welfare Committee has released Rs. 0.9 million for medical expenses to various police personnel.

As per details, ASI Fazal Hussain from Bahawalnagar was given Rs. 0.2 million for the bypass operation. Barber Jamshed Khan was given 0.1 million rupees for kidney treatment.

ASI Amjad Khan was given Rs. 0.1 million for the treatment of appendix problem.

DSP Syed Riaz Hussain Shah from Muzaffargarh Police was given Rs. 01 lakh for the treatment of his wife. ASI Ashiq Hussain's wife was given Rs. 0.1 million for knee treatment.

Head Constable Muhammad Munir and Retired Constable Riaz Hussain were released Rs 70,000 each for medical expenses.

Inspector Irfan Raza and Constable Akbar Ali were given 70 thousand rupees each for the treatment of various diseases.

IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that any police officer suffering from any disease will not be left alone in the fight against the disease and the department will support them in every possible way.