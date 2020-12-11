UrduPoint.com
Grant Of Exemption To Lakhvi By UNSC Sanctions Committee In Line With Established Procedures: FO

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 11:40 PM

Grant of exemption to Lakhvi by UNSC Sanctions Committee in line with established procedures: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Friday said that basic household expenditure exemption granted by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) 1267 Sanctions Committee to Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, a UN-designated individual, was in line with the established procedures and practices of the Committee.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Haheez Chaudhri in response to the media query regarding the matter expressed disappointment that a certain section of the Indian media was unnecessarily politicizing this issue to cast negative aspersions on Pakistan's efforts to implement its obligations under the UN sanctions regime.

 The Spokesperson also called on the UNSC member states to take notice of the breach of confidentiality of the Committee's proceedings and records and their malicious use by the Indian media.

"Such irresponsible attitude not only reflects blatant disregard of the procedures of UN Security Council, it is also a mockery and violation of UN Security Council resolutions," the Spokesperson remarked.

