Grant of land approved for public sector projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Land Reservation Committee, which met here Tuesday with Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah in the chair, approved the grant of land for various public sector projects.

As per decision of the committee, five acre land was allocated for construction of 50-bed hospital at Gulshan-e-Hadeed, 2.6 acre land for construction of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Rescue Complex in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, said a statement issue here.

One acre land was approved for construction of Sindh Public Service Commission Complex in Hyderabad, 74 acres for Police Line Mithi while 246 acres of land was allocated for construction of Trauma Center, Campuses of Universities and government offices at the Qasimabad highway.

The meeting was informed that Sindh government had planned to develop landfill sites in various towns of the province.

The committee allocated the land for these landfill sites to be developed in Johi, Jamshoro, Kotri, Tando Allahyar, Khairpur Nathan Shah and Matiari.

Syed Mumtaz Shah directed the Land Utilization Secretary to submit agenda of granting 300 acres of land for NED University Mithi Campus in the next meeting of Land Reservation Committee.

He said that summary of allocated land would be submitted to the Sindh chief minister for final approval.

He further stated that the summary of land allocated for graveyards in Karachi would also be submitted to provincial cabinet.

He directed all the Deputy Commissioners of province to remove encroachments from the government land in their respective districts.

Senior Member board of Revenue Qazi Shahid Pervaiz, Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Commissioner Mirpur Khas Abdul Waheed Shaikh, Secretary Rehabilitation Riaz Hussain Soomro, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ms. Aisha Abro, Deputy Commissioner Dadu Shah Zaman Khero, Deputy Commissioner Malir Shahzad Abbasi, Deputy Commissioner East Ahmed Ali and other deputy commissioners attended the meeting.