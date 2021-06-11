Grant of Rs1.9bn allocated for Information & Broadcasting Division under PSDP 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The government has allocated around Rs1.9 billion for some 15 ongoing and new schemes of Information and Broadcasting Division under the Public Sector Development Programme of Fiscal Year 2021-22.

An amount of Rs 1457.465 million was allocated for seven new schemes, while a sum of Rs 442.218 was earmarked for ensuring completion of eight ongoing schemes, said the PSDP 2021-22 document.

The ongoing schemes including 100KW (kilowatt) medium wave radio station at Gwadar, modernization of camera and procurement of production equipment of Pakistan Television (ptv) corporation, broadcast station at Barkhan, Rebroadcast Stations at Kharan and Ziarat Balochistan, and Kotli, Rehabilitation of medium wave services from Muzaffarabad and replacement of medium wave transmitter at Mirpur.

The new schemes included in PSDP 2021-22 were meant for setting up an auditorium and passenger lift at Radio Pakistan,Multan, Digital and social media simulation lab in Information Service academy, Islamabad, Pakistan Information Centres (phase-I), besides carrying out feasibility study of Pakistan Media University, pilot project of DTMB-A (digitalization of terrestrial network), and reconstructing of news operations by replacing existing outdated equipment with modern cutting edge technology.