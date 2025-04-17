Grants Electricity connection to over 100 households in Ittefaq Colony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Advisor, Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, Haroon Sikandar Pasha, accompanied by consultant (Media), held a Khuli Katchery at Pind Dadan Khan (District Jhelum), under the directions of the Wafaqi Mohtasib, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi here Thursday.

They heard complaints against the Federal Government agencies and gave on-the-spot directions to the officials concerned for their prompt resolution. The team resolved a large number of complaints relating to Sui Gas, Electricity and NADRA on the spot.

The Advisor, Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, directed that disciplinary proceedings be initiated against the local heads of the Federal Government agencies who did not attend the Khuli Katchery. Apart from complaints against the Sui Gas and Electricity departments, people filed complaints against entities like NADRA, BISP, Postal Life Insurance Corporation and other Federal and Provincial Government departments. A large number of complaints were related to discontinuation of financial relief from BISP, non-installation of electricity transformers and poles in addition to excessive billings and late issuance of CNIC.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib team issued directions for their speedy resolution. Some complainants informed the team that their inflated electricity bills were not being rectified.

They also informed that the transformers in some areas have not been changed even after a lapse of seven years, whereas in some areas, the electricity wires were just hanging above their roofs and posing a serious threat to life. Taking cognizance, the team directed the officials concerned to initiate immediate remedial measures.

The Advisor, Wafaqi Mohtasib, directed that the transformers and electricity poles be installed without further delay. He also instructed that necessary steps be taken immediately for provision of electricity to the remaining 100 households in the Ittefaq Colony.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib team also met the District Administration officials in Jhelum and discussed with them matters relating to expeditious resolution of the public problems. They also handed over the complaints relating to the provincial departments on the occasion. In addition to the local representatives of the federal agencies the Khuli Katcheri was attended by the officials of the district administration and the media.

The Advisor, Wafaqi Mohtasib, also delivered an awareness lecture on the occasion and thanked the representatives of the local media for its useful role and cooperation in disseminating information about the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s office.