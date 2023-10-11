Graphic designing training session held for youth at Lower Chitral

District Youth Office Lower Chitral in collaboration with District Administration on Tuesday arranged a two-day training session on graphic designing for youngsters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) District Youth Office Lower Chitral in collaboration with District Administration on Tuesday arranged a two-day training session on graphic designing for youngsters.

Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Lower Chitral, Dr Muhammad Atif attended the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest.

A session was also held to aware students new techniques of digital marketing.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner highlighted the importance of digital marketing and graphic designing to explore opportunities of growth in new age of digital technology.

He appreciated efforts of organizers to arrange the event and suggestion these event should be held in future for orientation of youngsters to explore contemporary fields associated with digital technology.